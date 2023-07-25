Pedestrian hurt after being struck by semi-truck driver in Bloomington

A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after behind hit by a semi-truck driver in Bloomington on Monday, July 24.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the driver of a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 35W just south of 106th Street in Bloomington when he hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old from Cottage Grove, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 22-year-old man from Montana, nor his 66-year-old passenger were injured in the crash.

No more information on the incident was provided.

So far this year (January-June), there have been 17 pedestrian fatalities in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.