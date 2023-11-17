Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Fridley

article

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a pickup truck driver in Fridley, Minnesota.

A 29-year-old man from Columbia Heights was driving northbound on Highway 47 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he hit a pedestrian at Highway 47 and Mississippi Street, the Minnesota State Patrol's report says.

The State Patrol says the pedestrian, a 54-year-old from Minneapolis, has died. No additional information about him has been released as of this writing.

The driver was not injured and had not been under the influence of alcohol.

The incident is under investigation, State Patrol said.