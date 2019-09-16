Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Northtown Mall

article

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happenned Sunday at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue NE at 85th Avenue NE. Responders attempted to revive the pedestrian, who later died from their injuries at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was crossing University from east to west and was hit by a vehicle heading southbound on University.

The vehicle stopped following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.