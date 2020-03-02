Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Crow Wing County

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Mission Township, Minnesota Saturday night, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 109. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old Merrifield man lying in the northbound lane of County Road 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities learned the vehicle was headed northbound when it hit the man. The driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will be completing an autospy.