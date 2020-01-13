Pedestrian dies after crash in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood

A woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a car in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood last week.

According to Minneapolis police, at about 9:17 a.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on West Lake Street and Pleasant Avenue South.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who was struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The woman was transported to the hospital with grave injuries. On Jan. 13, police were notified that the woman died at the hospital.

There is no indication that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.