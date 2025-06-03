Police fatally shot domestic violence suspect in Paynesville

The Brief Police fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Paynesville Monday night. Authorities responded to a domestic violence call in which a man was in a basement and was reportedly armed. As police tried to take him into custody, "shots were fired." Officers were wearing body cameras. The video hasn't been released.



Police fatally shot a man during a domestic violence incident in Paynesville Monday night, according to authorities.

Paynesville police shooting

What we know:

Paynesville police, along with officers from the Cold Spring Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff's Office, responded to a domestic dispute at 9:05 p.m. on Monday on Stearns Avenue. Police were notified the man was armed with a gun.

When police arrived, the woman involved exited the home safely. She reported the man assaulted her, and she suffered minor injuries to her head and neck.

The man was locked in the basement, police said. Officers went into the home and attempted to make verbal contact with him, including trying to get him to come to the basement stairs with his hands visible.

Police fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Paynesville. (FOX 9)

"As officers were trying to take the male into custody for domestic assault, shots were fired," a press release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found on the scene.

Officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident. The video hasn't yet been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't said if the man fired his weapon or how many officers fired theirs. The officers involved have not yet been identified.

Authorities also didn't reveal the relationship between the man and woman involved in the domestic incident.

A FOX 9 crew is headed to Paynesville. This story will be updated as we learn more.