Parts of Fort Snelling State Park closed due to spring flooding

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has closed several parts of Fort Snelling State Park due to flooding from the spring thaw.

The DNR says most facilities within the park are closed and key park locations, including Picnic Island and Pike Island, are not accessible. Various trails are underwater and the main park road is currently closed just past the beach, limiting parking options and access to the park.

The closures could remain in effect until sometime in May, depending on weather conditions.

Flooding in the visitors center parking lot at Fort Snelling State Park. (Minnesota DNR / FOX 9)

This is the second year in a row flooding has caused closures at Fort Snelling State Park. Last year, the entire park was closed from March to September after flooding made most trails inaccessible and caused significant damage to the park's buildings and roads.

Under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, Minnesotans are still allowed to participate in outdoor activities such as hiking, running and biking and all state parks and public recreation lands remain open during this time.

As a reminder, during the stay-at-home order, visitors to state parks and other public recreation lands are urged to:

Advertisement