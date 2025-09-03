Parents of Annunciation mass shooting survivor speak after JD Vance visit

The Brief The parents of Annunciation shooting survivor Lydia Kaiser shared what they said to Vice President JD Vance. They spoke at Children's Minnesota, where their daughter is still recovering. Both had messages of hope following the tragic shooting.



Lydia and Harry Kaiser, the parents of Lydia Kaiser, who was wounded in the Annuncaition mass shooting, shared heartfelt pleas for change after meeting with the Vice President JD Vance.

They spoke at the children's hospital in Minneapolis where Lydia is still recovering.

Parents of Annunciation shooting victim speak

A photo shared via GoFundMe shows Lydia Kaiser, who was wounded during the Annunciation mass shooting. (GoFundMe / Supplied)

What they're saying:

Lyida and Harry Kaiser asked that their statements be shared in full.

Below is a direct transcript of what they said to reporters.

Lyida Kaiser said the following:

"Hello. My name is Leah Kaiser, and I am Lydia Kaiser's mother. I've given a lot of thought about speaking publicly, and I've decided I have something to say. I want to say to Jackie. And Jessie and Molly, my heart hurts for you and for your pain of losing your beautiful children, Harper and Fletcher. Harry and I and so many others are with you in your grief. I want to thank Father Zarin, Principal DeBoer, and the teachers for protecting our little ones and the amazing first responders and hospital staff for bringing us all to safety and treating our injuries. All of us, moms, teachers, you reporters, and vice presidents, we all have an obligation to use this moment as principle. Deborah said, when he quoted an African proverb, when you pray, move your feet. Vice President Vance, you have enormous authority. Please use this moment to move your feet and transcend our political divides to promote peace and unity and hope. This is what the people of the United States will hold you accountable to. This Annunciation community is a force of good in the world, and we invite you to be the same. On the sidewalk in front of the church, in front the boarded up windows, someone wrote the prayer of St. Francis, which says, make me an instrument of your peace, where there is hatred. Let me bring love. Where there is injury, pardoned, where there is despair. Where there is darkness, light, and where there is sadness, only joy. That is it. That's everything. That's all I want to say."

Harry Kaiser shared this statement:

"Everybody's telling me that we still need to be praying for one of my seventh grade students, Sophia, so the family is asking for us to storm heaven with prayers. My name is Harry Kaiser. I'm the gym teacher at Annunciation and the father of Lydia, who's still upstairs. I teach all the students at Annunciation and the Vice President asked to come and talk to us today. Before he left, I asked him if he would let me read a note. So I would like to read that. 'Mr. Vice President, thank you for coming to see Lydia. I couldn't pass up the opportunity for my kids to meet a vice president. And for the sake of Harper Moiske, and Fletcher Merkle, and Lydia, and Sophia, and all my students, I couldn't pass up the opportunity of having your ear for a moment. We disagree about so many things. We both know both sides, and all the talking points we fall back on. But on just this one issue of gun violence, will you please promise me as a father and a Catholic, that you will earnestly support the study of what is wrong with our culture, that we are the country that has the worst mass shooter problem? We were at mass. Singing about being called to act with justice, love, service, and humility. Will you please promise to pursue, despite powerful lobbies, some common sense, bipartisan legislation as a starting point, so we can come out of our corners and find the values that we share so that this time, some progress is made. Thoughts and prayers haven't been enough. Many policies have been dismissed without even being studied or tried. It's so complicated. I don't claim to have the answers, but we have to commit to looking. Then we can feel good about defending life. If one thing changes for the better, perhaps Fletcher's and Harper's deaths and all the injuries and destruction. Might bring about even more unity, love, and light than I have already seen this past week. One law, one executive order, one policy. You can call it the Annunciation Bill. Then I'll be able to look Lydia and Sophia and all my students in the eye and say I tried. Sincerely, Harry Kaiser.' I just wanted to make my family proud and my church proud and the Fletcher's family and Harper's family proud of what I said and everybody at Annunciation, thank you."

Photo shared via GoFundMe shows Lydia with her father, Harry. (GoFundMe / Supplied)

Help Lydia and the Kaiser family heal

What you can do:

The Annunciation Church mass shooting left Lydia in "very serious condition" after she went through "an unimaginable surgery" for her injuries, according to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf.

The GoFundMe adds that Lydia's father, Harry, is a gym teacher at the school and stayed with the children in the church until they were reunited with their families.

Harry even stayed with the children inside the church as his own daughter was entering the emergency room, the GoFundMe states.

Lydia's family is now asking for assistance as she recovers. The family is also asking for prayers as they navigates the challenges ahead.

Annunciation Church and School mass shooting: What happened

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

