Palmer's Bar in Minneapolis to close in September

The Brief Palmer's Bar in Minneapolis announced it will close its doors on Sept. 14, 2025. The West Bank staple dates back to 1906 and is known for hosting legendary musicians as well as local artists. The bar said it will maintain normal hours until its closing date with a "packed calendar" to "make it a last summer to remember here at Palmer's Bar."



A fixture of the Minneapolis West Bank announced this summer will be its last, with Palmer's Bar set to close its doors in mid-September.

Palmer's Bar closing

What they're saying:

Palmer's Bar, which has been a fixture of the Minneapolis Cedar-Riverside neighborhood since 1906, announced its last day of business will be Sept. 14, 2025.

The social media post broke the news late Wednesday night, saying it was "an incredibly difficult but necessary decision" while thanking those who kept the bar alive for more than a century.

"Thank you so very much to everyone that has been keeping this bar alive since 1906, especially our very faithful regulars, and the incredibly talented musicians that have played our stages over the years," the post said. "Above all else, our staff - who make the place so special and who really are the best in the business. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you all."

What's next:

Palmer's Bar said it will maintain its regular hours until its final date, with a "packed calendar and plenty of time to party and say farewell."

With more than three months left before the closing date, staff at Palmer's Bar are asking the public to join them "in saying goodbye to a West Bank institution, raise a glass to all the good times and great people, and make it a last summer to remember here at Palmer's Bar."

History of Palmer's Bar

Dig deeper:

The Cedar Avenue dive bar has hosted countless artists on its small, intimate stage, after more than 119 years in business.

Both local musicians and legendary artists covering a variety of genres have performed there, helping it earn a national reputation.

Palmer's Bar was named one of the best bars in America by Esquire in 2014.

The venue also has a spacious back patio and is just a short walk from the Cedar Cultural Center as well as various East African cuisine options.