Overwhelming show of support for family of K-9 officer killed in house fire

For Chisago County Sheriff's deputy Nate Fisher, Kyro was a member of the family. Now Fisher is not only mourning the loss of his K9 partner, but the rest of his family's belongings as well.

"He's doing as well as they can. For better or for worse, they live together in the house with that family. It's like adding another child to their mix," said Capt Derek Anklan

Firefighters were called to Deputy Fisher's house in Nessel Township early Monday afternoon after a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The deputy and his family weren't home at the time, but their three dogs, including Kyro, were inside and all three died in the blaze, which destroyed the Fisher's house as well.

K-9 Kyro (Chisago County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

"Most of us think in the back of our minds, I wonder what I would do if this happened. Thankfully it doesn't happen most of the time. That "if" did happen to them and they are processing that," said Capt. Anklan.

Fisher, his wife, and two young children also lost everything they own, but their community has rallied around them in their time of need.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $100,000 to help them get back on their feet and community members have donated everything from Christmas presents to gift cards for gas and groceries.

"The community support shown around here has been astonishing. The donations, the thoughts, the prayers, everything is amazing. It goes to show that not only are we here for our community but our community is here for us as well," said Sgt Jim Mott.

And that fact isn't lost on the Fishers as they pick up the pieces and try to move on.

"Out of the tragedy of losing everything, this scenario of how much people are helping them. It's overwhelming for them. They are very, very grateful," said Capt. Anklan.