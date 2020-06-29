Overnight deluge leads to high rain totals, flash flood warnings in southern MN, western WI

article

Flash flood warnings were issued across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning after a deluge Sunday night left some areas with radar-estimated localized amounts of 7 or 8 inches of rain.

A flash flood watch was issued for a large swatch of the greater Twin Cities area until noon Monday after the heavy rain.

Flood warnings were issued in Wisconsin early Monday morning after 4-8 inches fell just east of the Twin Cities overnight Sunday. The heavy rains and subsequent flooding left some Baldwin, Wisconsin residents stranded on top of cars while others were evacuated from their homes.

In Minnesota, a flash flood warning was issued around Mankato and the surrounding Minnesota River valley area as 3-5 inches of rain fell there by Monday morning.

Heavy rain continued to develop around the area, pushing into the Twin Cities and central Minnesota.

In southern Minnesota, southeast Le Sueur and northwest Rice Counties reported 3-5 inches of rain, too. Localized 1-3-inch totals are also possible.

The city of Lakeville reported some streets were flooded in the area as well.