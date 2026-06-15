Otsego swim instructor accused of sending sexual content to 15-year-old student

The Brief A Wright County man who runs a swim school for kids with special needs is accused of sending explicit material to a minor. Blake Beatnik Le Saint is charged with distributing sexual material to a child in Wright County. Authorities allege he sent explicit images and messages to a 15-year-old girl between August 2025 and March 2026.



A 36-year-old Otsego man who runs a swim school for kids with special needs faces felony charges after police say he sent explicit material to a 15-year-old girl over several months.

Charges against Blake Beatnik Le Saint

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, Blake Beatnik Le Saint, 36, is accused of sending explicit photos and sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl between August 2025 and March 2026.

The complaint says Le Saint used both his real identity and a fake persona named "Taylor" to communicate with the girl, offering her money for nude photos and sending a nude image of himself. Investigators say the girl’s parents reported the messages to police on April 15, 2026, after discovering grooming-type texts and offers of money.

The girl had been taking swimming lessons from Le Saint since 2021, and the two began texting regularly about a year before the report.

The complaint states that Le Saint sent the girl a nude photo and later told her to delete the text thread. Detectives found thousands of messages exchanged, many initiated by Le Saint, including daily greetings, offers of gifts and sexual comments.

Police say messages from a burner phone used the name "Taylor," but further investigation linked that number back to Le Saint. The complaint details messages in which Le Saint discussed massages, skinny dipping, porn and masturbation, and offered the girl money to model in her underwear or bikini. In one message, he sent a video showing a nude woman and asked the girl about her own sexual activity.

Detectives say Le Saint’s wife confirmed he was remorseful and admitted to contacting the girl as "Taylor" using a burner app. She told investigators she did not know anyone named Taylor and did not message the girl herself. The girl’s parents told police they had discussed her age with Le Saint, and he was aware she was working toward getting her driver’s license. They also said Le Saint had given the girl gifts for helping babysit his child.

The backstory:

The complaint states that the girl’s sister had also taken swimming lessons from Le Saint, and the relationship between the defendant and the girl began through his swimming company. The investigation began after the girl’s parents discovered inappropriate messages and reported them to police. Detectives say further investigation showed that "Taylor" was not a real cousin, but a fake identity used by Le Saint to solicit explicit images from the girl.

A search of the girl’s phone revealed thousands of messages, including several that were sexual or grooming in nature. The complaint also notes that Le Saint’s wife confronted him after learning about the messages, and he admitted to using a burner app to contact the girl as "Taylor."

A warrant has been issued for Le Saint's arrest.