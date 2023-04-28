Expand / Collapse search
Osseo High School theater student with visual impairment letting star shine in spring musical

By
Published 
News
FOX 9

Visually impaired theater student shines

A visually impaired student in the north metro is shining a light on her condition through her love of theater. FOX 9’s Maury Glover has the story.

OSSEO, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Amy Arias-Esquivias, getting her first leading role as Morticia in Osseo High School's production of The Adams Family is a dream come true.

And having a visual impairment isn't keeping her from taking center stage.

"It was really surprising to me because I never thought I was going to be a lead and I'm still kind of like, 'oh my gosh, what?" Arias-Esquivias told FOX 9.

The 17-year-old was born with a rare eye disorder that has left her with no central vision and her peripheral vision has no details and is blurry.

Amy uses a cane to get around in her everyday life, but she prefers not to use one while she is performing on stage.

"I like being able to use my hands and I feel I don't want to say more confident because I do feel very confident with my cane, but I feel like I can express myself more without it on stage," said Arias-Esquivias.

Amy says once she gets familiar with a set, she can usually navigate it on her own from memory.

But sometimes her fellow cast members guide her around a scene, or help her on and off stage, often without the audience ever knowing their leading lady is legally blind.

"Amy is the first visually impaired student I've ever worked with in this setting. There are moments in this show that she is convincing you that she can see and it is a real testament to her ability as an actress," said the play's director Megan McDonough.

As a senior, this is the sixth and final show of Amy's high school years and even though she lives in darkness, she is grateful for the opportunity to let her star shine bright.

"I used to think that I couldn't do it, but here I am being the lead. That is crazy and I'm so proud of myself," said Arias-Esquivias. 