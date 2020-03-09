Osceola, Wisconsin Schools to close Tuesday after coronavirus patient visited the school for weekend event

Osceola Public Schools has cancelled classes and all after-school activities Tuesday after the district learned a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus visited the high school for an event Saturday.

According to a voicemail from Superintendent Mark Luebker obtained by FOX 9, the person with the confirmed case attended the Destination Imagination regional tournament event Saturday at the high school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to cancel school and all activities for Tuesday, March 10, so that recommended cleaning can take place to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Luebker said in the voicemail.

Luebker said the risk of the virus spreading to others in Osceola Schools is “considered low,” but added, “we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk.”

The Superintendent called the closure an “evolving situation,” and recommended parents continue to check the Osceola Schools website.

As of Monday night, Minnesota and Wisconsin each had two confirmed cases of coronavirus.