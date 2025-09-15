Organizations urge MN leaders to work together to protect children against gun violence

The Brief Dozens of organizations sent a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders urging them to work together in a special session to address gun violence. The common thread in this group is that they are advocating on behalf of the children in Minnesota.



Calls for Minnesota lawmakers to act against gun violence are getting louder.

A group made up of more than 60 organizations sent a letter to state leaders urging them to work together in a special session on this issue.

Urgent call to action

The backstory:

A mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis last month took the lives of two children and left many others injured.

What they're saying:

Annunciation Catholic Church and School families said the horrific shooting has changed the fabric of their communities forever.

More than 60 organizations said what needs to change now are policies to protect children. They sent a letter to Gov. Walz and leaders of both parties and urged them to get the work done – together.

The group that penned this call-to-action letter includes healthcare providers who cared for Annunciation survivors.

"Dear Governor Walz and Legislative Leaders,

Today we are reaching out to you as a community in mourning. Our hearts are with the children, families, educators and community members directly impacted by the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School."

This act of gun violence has now been added to a devastatingly long list of horrific events that have harmed children in our communities and in others across the country. Gun violence remains the number one killer of kids in the United States, and we cannot let that continue."

As organizations that care for and advocate on behalf of Minnesota children we are asking you to come together in a special session to address this public health crisis. We need elected officials to take a layered approach to this issue by both passing common sense gun legislation and making critical investments in the mental health supports our community needs."

"The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our mourning and heartbreak must drive us to act. Please join together in protecting the children of Minnesota"

What we don't know:

The timing for a special session has not been set yet.