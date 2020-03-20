Order limits in-person courthouse proceedings, puts hold on new jury trials

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court issued a statewide order that puts a hold on new jury trials and causes nearly all proceedings to happen remotely instead of in the courtroom.

The order goes into effect on Monday and will last for a month or until another order issued.

"The balancing of public health and access to justice during this time is testing our systems and procedures," said Chief Justice Gildea in a press release. "The steps we announce today will help us maintain that delicate balance."

There will be no new jury trials or grand jury proceedings until April 27. Jury trials that were underway by March 13 and grand juries that were empaneled by March 23 will be able to continue until they are finished.

While most proceedings will now be held remotely, some hearings will continue to happen in-person, such as plea hearings and sentencing hearings. The defendant, attorneys and victim impact information may appear remotely. Social distancing practices will be followed during proceedings held in the courtroom. For a full list of the hearings that will be held in the courtroom, click here to read the order.

Under the order, the courts will remain open in a limited capacity and will continue to accept filings.