Twin Cities call center continues to expand a year after 988 lifeline launched

A year after the country transitioned to 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the demand for mental health services continues to grow in Minnesota.

"You are not alone. No need to feel ashamed or embarrassed when you are struggling," said Carolina De Los Rios, the senior program officer for mental health & suicide prevention at Greater Twin Cities United Way.

They’re the words some people really need to hear, and De Los Rios’ team is standing by ready to say them. Greater Twin Cities United Way operates the call center for 988 in 14 Minnesota counties, including Hennepin and Ramsey.

"We are here 24/7, and you can talk to us about anything, and we will be able to guide you to the appropriate resources," she explained.

Mental health experts say the switch from a 1-800 number to three digits is working. People who need help also have the option to text or chat with someone online.

"As a child, adolescent psychiatrist who works with teenagers and young people, texting is sometimes a lot easier. It's a less stressful access point, and it's allowed people to engage and access care very quickly," said Dr. Joshua Stein, a child and adolescent psychiatrist & clinical director at PrairieCare.

Two years ago, De Los Rios had a team of five. Now, a year after the lifeline launched, she has 20 call specialists and ideally would have ten more.

"This is pretty intense and emotionally-taxing for call specialists. So, I think that's why it's hard sometimes to find the right person for this job," she explained.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows May 2023 saw 74 percent more calls to the hotline than the year before and 773 percent more texts. The highest call volume in the state comes from Hennepin County, according to De Los Rios.

Minnesota’s other three call centers are Carver County Health and Human Services’ Mental Health Crisis Program, First Call and FirstLink. They’re funded by the Minnesota Department of Health. Supervisors like De Los Rios are looking for more funding sources to help them expand further. Call specialists go through an 80-hour training program before they shadow other call specialists, then begin taking calls themselves, according to De Los Rios.

The scope of what the hotline is being used for has expanded, too. It’s not just for people with suicidal ideation but also worries about unemployment, financial stress, substance use, etc.

"988 is more than just an immediate crisis line when people are in risk. It's also a warm line where there's someone to talk to you if you're having difficulty. It's an access point where people can call when they don't know where to turn," Stein said.

For many people, this is the first time they're talking to a professional and mental health experts say it makes a difference when the voice on the other end is in that person’s own community.

"These calls are answered locally by individuals who live in our communities who know the resources available to Minnesotans," said Lisa Bershok, the suicide prevention program manager at CentraCare.

The need for support continues to grow after the pandemic as callers report a lack of culturally specific services and long wait times to get in to see providers.

"The entire state is really feeling the pressure to provide support and care to those who need it as we kind of figure out what's normal and what's changed after that major shift in the world," Stein said.

Call centers are getting more third party calls, as well.

"If you are a family member or friend or colleague of someone that you are worried about or is struggling and you're not sure how to have the conversation, or determine, ‘Is this somebody who needs some additional help?’ you, yourself can call to help and get guidance," Bershok.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the U.S.