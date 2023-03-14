Man, 67, killed in Stearns County crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Stearns County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the man was traveling southbound on 160th Avenue at County Road 52 around 2:20 p.m. Monday when the Chevrolet Malibu he was driving was struck by a 19-year-old driving westbound on County Road 52 in a Ford Explorer.

Both vehicles rolled into the ditch.

When the responding officer arrived at the scene, they pronounced the 67-year-old from Avon, Minnesota, dead. The 19-year-old, also from Avon, was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is a stop sign on 160th Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.