Man dead, woman injured after crash, shooting in Minneapolis

A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after an incident in the Ventura Village neighborhood of Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the area of Elliot Avenue and East Franklin Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired and other reports of people hearing a woman screaming.

Police investigating a homicide near Franklin Ave and Elliot Ave. (FOX 9)

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in critical condition. Officers also located a man, dead, who appeared to have been shot.

Police said the initial investigation shows two cars were traveling west on Franklin Ave. when one of the cars struck the woman. The vehicles continued driving until one did a U-turn and someone from the car shot the man.

That vehicle then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Police do not have a suspect in custody.