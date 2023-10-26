On The Map: St. Paul's pioneering role in school crossing guards

Every day across the country children walk to school under the watchful eye of a crossing guard. But did you know that the concept started right here in St. Paul?

A plaque at the base of a flagpole directly across from the Cathedral of St. Paul commemorates the very site of the first guided school crossing.

Before that, children were unchaperoned, and it could be dangerous.

When car travel became more common in the early 20th century, school officials became aware of the increasing dangers.

On Feb. 17, 1921, Sister Carmel Hangii, the principal of a nearby school, organized a group of eighth grade boys to help the students safely cross the street.

The idea was the beginning of crossing guards here and across the country, and they're still helping children get across the street today.