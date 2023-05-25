On the Map: Swede Hollow in St. Paul
Some of the first immigrants to come to Minnesota landed in a place called Swede Hollow in St. Paul. FOX 9's Karen Scullin has the story in this week's On the Map.

The Zoo at Minnehaha Falls
FOX 9’s Karen Scullin brings us back in time to the 1800s when Minnehaha Regional Park had a zoo for several years.