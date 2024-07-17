MN Olympic divers Cook and Bacon score Hormel sponsorship

article

A former Gopher named Bacon has scored a sponsorship deal with Hormel along with her diving partner named Cook.

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon both qualified last month for the Olympics. Cook is from Texas and Bacon from Indiana, but both women train in the Twin Cities and (as referenced above) Bacon is a former University of Minnesota diving star.

Cook and Bacon were the first divers to earn a spot on Team USA for the Paris Games in the women’s synchronized three-meter springboard. Bacon is also set to compete in the women's three-meter springboard.

Wednesday, Hormel announced they had locked down the gold medal hopefuls to a sponsorship deal for its line of Black Label bacon.

As part of the deal, Hormel says the athletes will get a four-year supply of bacon.

Hormel also shared photos of the pair cooking up bacon ahead of the Olympic Games.

The Olympics are set to begin next week. Bacon and Cook are set to compete on July 27, with Bacon again competing solo in the 3m springboard preliminaries on August 3.