Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis closed until mid-October

A commute across north Minneapolis will be disrupted by detours beginning Tuesday.

Vehicles traveling on Highway 55, also known as Olson Memorial Highway, in north Minneapolis will encounter a closure between Van White Memorial Boulevard and West Lyndale Avenue through mid-October, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Closures will occur as needed while crews remove an old tunnel that once carried Bassett Creek under the highway, update drainage and utilities, and resurface a section of the roadway.

Eastbound traffic is detoured around the closure via southbound Highway 100 and eastbound Interstate 394.

Westbound traffic is detoured around the closure via southbound West Lyndale Avenue, westbound Dunwoody Boulevard, westbound I-394 and northbound Highway 100.

Crews have also closed the service road just south of Olson Memorial Highway between Van White Memorial Boulevard and Bryant Avenue through the same timeframe.

Residents and others accessing homes, schools, businesses and other destinations near the construction area will be directed around the closures with signed local detours.