Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, Norman County, Clay County
5
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Clay County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Meeker County, Pope County, Douglas County, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Swift County, Todd County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Renville County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County

Pilot walks away from plane crash near southern Minnesota airport

By
Published  March 10, 2025 2:04pm CDT
Olmsted County
FOX 9
Image 1 of 3

Plane wreckage after a pilot crashed near Rochester Airport Sunday night. (Photo courtesy of KTTC) (KTTC)

From: Supplied

The Brief

    • A 911 caller reported seeing a plane crash around 10:15 p.m. near the Rochester airport.
    • The pilot walked away from the crash scene, but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
    • The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed near Rochester International Airport on Sunday night.

Plane crash in Olmsted County

What we know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a person reported seeing a small airplane crash around 10:15 p.m. near the 2700 block of County Road 16 Southwest in High Forest Township. 

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the wreckage of a single-engine airplane in a wooded area on private property, located on the north side of Rochester International Airport. 

Authorities say the pilot was found by the witness and transported to a nearby location where emergency personnel could reach them. The Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services then took the pilot to the hospital for a routine evaluation.

"Very luckily, the pilot was able to walk away from the accident on his own accord. And was seen by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, who transported the pilot to the hospital for just kind of routine evaluation due to the fact that, at the time, the medical or possible injuries were unknown," said Captain Tim Parkin of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. 

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be assisting in the investigation. 

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the plane to crash. As of Monday morning, the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown. 

The Source: A press release from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and scene footage from KTTC.

Olmsted CountyRochesterCrime and Public Safety