Ogilvie fundraiser to benefit couple attacked at home

A fundraiser in Ogilvie, Minnesota, is expected to bring out hundreds of people for a couple who is recovering after an attack in their own home.

In November, Jeff and Becky Pontowere were asleep when a man broke in and attacked them with a hammer.

The pair was left with traumatic brain injuries, facial fractures, hearing and vision loss and more. After three months in the hospital, the Pontos went home to begin their long road to recovery.

With Becky unable to work and Jeff trying to build back his tire and auto business, friends and family are hosting a fundraiser Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway that includes music, food, a live auction, raffle and more.

Becky says the towns of Ogilvie and Mora have really wrapped their arms around them, saying, "Both towns have taken care of us, and loved us and you feel it and you know it and these people and those girls are amazing."

If you’d like to help Jeff and Becky with their recovery you can send or bring a check for the "Ponto Gift Fund" to any Spire Bank. There is also a GoFundMe to donate.

We’ll hear much more from Jeff and Becky about what happened and how they’re doing now Sunday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 9.