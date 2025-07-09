OG ZAZA opening Mall of America location, continues Twin Cities expansion

The Brief Mall of America officials have announced OG ZAZA will open a location on its third level this fall. Owned and operated by Josh Hedquist, the East Coast-inspired pizzas feature a fermented dough that have gained a reputation. Hedquist has made an appearance on the Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri to promote his growing pizza chain.



After expanding from a food truck to several locations throughout the Twin Cities, pizza purveyors OG ZAZA have announced plans to open a new location in the Mall of America.

OG ZAZA Mall of America

What we know:

Perhaps a familiar name to some throughout the Twin Cities pizza scene already due to an appearance on the Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, OG ZAZA has announced it will open its newest location within the mall’s walls beginning this fall.

Owned and operated by Josh Hedquist – a three-time winner of "Guy’s Grocery Games", and recent "Chopped" competitor as well – the East Coast-inspired pizzas feature a fermented dough that has gained a reputation.

Each pizza is made-to-order and cooked in five minutes, while featuring locally sourced ingredients, a press release says.

In recent years, the company has opened locations in St. Paul, Shakopee and Roseville.

What they're saying:

"We’re proud to welcome OG ZAZA to our culinary offerings, further elevating the Mall’s vibrant dining experience," said Carrie Charleston, Vice President, Head of Leasing at Mall of America in a statement. "Josh Hedquist’s energy, creativity, and passion for flavor are unmatched and his unique take on New Haven style pizza brings something truly special to our guests."

J.J. McCarthy's OG order

Big picture view:

In January 2025, a video of Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy went viral after placing an order of 13 pizzas at OG ZAZA's Roseville location to hand out to people experiencing homelessness.