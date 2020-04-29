Expand / Collapse search

Officials: More than 50 Wisconsin voters, election workers test positive for COVID-19

Published 
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

The line to vote at the fire hall in Hudson, Wisconsin. Only one person is allowed inside at a time and people waiting in line are required to stand 6 feet apart.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin’s election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The state Department of Health Services reported the latest figures on Tuesday, three weeks after the April 7 presidential primary and spring election that drew widespread concern because of voters waiting in long lines to cast ballots in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett says several of the 52 people who have tested positive and were at the polls also reported other possible exposures.