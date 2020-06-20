Expand / Collapse search

Officials investigating robbery Saturday near Dinkytown area

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after someone was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning near Dinkytown in Minneapolis. 

According to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at about 3:50 a.m. someone was robbed near 701 15th Avenue Southeast. The suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim and took their wallet.

Officials said the suspect is described as wearing black pants, a white shirt and a blue medical mask.