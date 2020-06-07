Officials investigating arson in Minneapolis apartment building

Authorities are investigating an arson in Minneapolis' Webber-Camden neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, Saturday night, crews responded at o structure fire at 4253 Webber Parkway. When they arrived, crews found fires set in both of the stairways of the building.

Officials said the fires were small and easily extinguished using water extinguishers. There were no injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is intentional, and it does not appear to be related to protest activity.