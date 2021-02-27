Officials investigating after man found dead in Meeker County

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead outside a home Friday night.

According to officials, at about 10:42 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 26000 block of 545th Avenue in Acton Township.

When they arrived, deputies found a man outside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies tried to revive him, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Investigators do not believe this was a random act and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The homicide is still under investigation.