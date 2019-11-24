Officials investigating after hunter shot in Washburn County, Wisconsin

Officials are investigating after a hunter was shot on Sunday, the second day of gun deer season in the state.

The victim, an adult man, was shot while he was hunting. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The DNR included this map in their call for assistance.

The shooter has been identified.

The shooting was one of four during the first two days of gun season. In two incidents, in Oneida and Marathon counties, hunters accidentally shot themselves in the foot.

In Fond du Lac County, the DNR says a 19-year-old hunter out hunting was shot in the hand by another hunter aiming at a running deer.