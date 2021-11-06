Officials investigate fatal crash near I-694 in Fridley

article

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in Fridley, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, police and fire crews responded to a crash involving two SUVs around 12:27 p.m. near the 5300 block of University Ave NE in Fridley.

A man, 62, driving a Subaru SUV made "minor contact" with the Nissan SUV in front of it, then "drifted off" the road into a metal pole on the side on the road. He died on the scene.

The 66-year-old woman driving the Nissan did not suffer any injuries.