Officials call house candidate’s words at Hugo, Minn. protest ‘grossly inappropriate’ but not felonious

The Washington County Sheriff and Attorney responded to an incident involving a Minnesota House candidate during a protest Aug. 14 in Hugo.

On Saturday, a planned protest took place outside the home Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. The sheriff's office wrote that they had personnel in place as well as a plan of action if violence occurred. Authorities said they spoke with protest organizers ahead of time to ensure a peaceful event.

At the protest, DFL activist John Thompson, who won last week’s primary for a St. Paul House seat, shouted a number of expletives through a microphone during his speech at the rally as neighbors and children watched.

Officials wrote that "during the event, John Thompson spoke and chose divisive, hurtful and inflammatory rhetoric to include berating children who were present. We have both received much communication regarding what was said. After investigation, the comments made by Mr. Thompson, though grossly inappropriate, do not violate any felony statute. We will continue further review of any other violations of state law or city ordinance, while allowing for First Amendment protected speech."

"Furthermore, Mr. Thompson chose to admonish the men and women wearing the Sheriff’s Office uniform that were present to protect all citizens in this instance. We stand by the deputies that serve Washington County on a daily basis and are proud of their selfless and honorable service."

Thompson posted an apology on Facebook Monday writing, "I became an activist and ran for the legislature to make a difference, to work diligently to fix our broken criminal justice system, dismantle institutional racism, and honor my friend, Philando Castile and become a symbolism of help within our community. I want to make a positive difference, and my comments on Saturday were not helpful. Inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing, and I apologize. I’m not apologizing for my passion to fight injustice."