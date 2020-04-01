Officials: 2 Minnesotans killed in Iowa helicopter crash

Two Minnesotans were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in west-central Iowa, officials said.

According to the Audubon County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burned near the city of Hamlin. Officials said the aircraft hit a power line before it went down.

Authorities say the two were from Minnesota, although their names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

