Official: 40% of registered voters have already cast ballots in Hennepin County

Hennepin County’s Elections Manager says 40 percent of registered voters in the county have already voted.

Elections Manager Ginny Gelsm said the county has accepted 197,000 ballots to date.

“We are on track to have probably a majority of voters in Hennepin County cast via absentee balloting for this election,” Gelms said.

Processing on those ballots began Wednesday. About 10 percent of the ballots have already been processed and Gelms expects the county will get through the initial batch of ballots by next week.

In Minneapolis, more than 100,000 early ballots have already been returned to elections officials, the city announced this week. At least 37 of registered Minneapolis voters have voted already, the city said.

Since early voting began Sept. 18, the city received 100,691 completed absentee ballots, which includes mail ballots, mail ballots dropped off in person and early votes case at early voting centers.