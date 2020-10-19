More than 100,000 early ballots returned by Minneapolis voters to date

article

The city of Minneapolis says more than 100,000 early ballots have already been returned to elections officials.

Since early voting began Sept. 18, the city has received 100,691 completed absentee ballots. That includes mail ballots, mail ballots dropped off in person and early votes cast at early voting centers.

At least 37 percent of registered Minneapolis voters have now voted.

Minneapolis voters are asked to request mail ballots no later than Tuesday, Oct. 20 in order to have them arrive in time, get completed and then mailed back in time to be counted.

In order to be counted, mail ballots returned in person must be received by 3 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. All ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received in the mail no later than Nov. 10 to be counted. On Election Day, mail ballots can only be dropped off at one of the 13 drop-off locations and cannot be dropped off at polling places.

Two new Early Vote Centers open Tuesday, Oct. 27

One in north Minneapolis and another in south Minneapolis, two new early vote centers will open starting a week from Tuesday.

Minneapolis voters can vote early at the Early Vote Center, 980 East Hennepin Ave., and at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 6th St. S. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, two additional Early Vote Centers will open:

The North Early Vote Center at Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N.

The South Early Vote Center at Longfellow Park Recreation Center, 3435 36th St. S.

More information on early in-person voting is available on the Elections & Voter Services website: vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person.