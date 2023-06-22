Off-duty Minneapolis PD officer exchanged gunfire with family member: BCA

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the off-duty Minneapolis police officer involved in a use of force incident Tuesday exchanged gunfire with a family member inside a home before the standoff.

The incident started around 12:20 p.m. on June 20 at a house along 27th Avenue South near East 37th Street with the report of a person in crisis who had threatened a family member with a gun. The BCA said the off-duty officer had woken up to his relative pointing a firearm at him.

Both men then fired shots at each other, but no injuries were reported. The officer retreated to the roof of the home for safety, and after negotiation, the relative surrendered.

BCA agents at the scene recovered three handguns and several cartridge casings. The officer fired a personal handgun during the incident and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy. The officer is not being named at this time.

No uniformed officer used force during this incident, according to the BCA. The relative is in custody pending second-degree assault and domestic assault charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.