Oakdale man killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in South St. Paul

A man was killed after a Monday afternoon wreck in South St. Paul that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. for the two-vehicle head-on crash on Concord Street South near Chestnut Street. Police say it appeared a pick-up truck was headed northbound on Concord Street when he was hit head-on by a southbound minivan that had gone over the center lane.

The 55-year-old driver in the pickup truck, a man from Oakdale, was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Two passengers in the minivan also suffered serious injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan, a 53-year-old woman from Menomonie, was also transported to the hospital for treatment. She is currently being held in custody for probable cause criminal vehicular operation. Police say alcohol impairment played a role in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.