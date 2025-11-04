NYC to Minneapolis Delta flight delayed due to bomb threat

The Brief A reported bomb threat delayed a flight from LaGuardia to Minneapolis on Tuesday just before takeoff. It took two hours for crews to clear the plane. The flight was delayed until Wednesday morning.



A flight bound for Minneapolis from LaGuardia Airport in New York City was evacuated Tuesday evening due to a reported bomb threat.

Delta flight delayed

What we know:

Delta said Flight 2313 from LaGuardia to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was cleared prior to takeoff due to a security concern. As a result, passengers were forced to deplane and return to the terminal as the situation was investigated.

While Delta did not explain the concern, the New York Port Authority told WNYW, FOX 9's affiliate in New York City, that the crew reported a bomb threat around 8 p.m. eastern time. The plane was later cleared by 10 p.m. However, Delta says the flight was delayed until Wednesday morning.

Local perspective:

Among the people on the flight Tuesday night was Jason Show host Jason Matheson. He documented the trouble live from the tarmac on Instagram.

"We got boarded, the plane went a little way down the runway," Matheson recalled. "Stopped for about 40 minutes, and then we were told there was a security issue."