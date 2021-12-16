Expand / Collapse search

NWS surveying possible tornado in Stanley, Wisconsin

The NWS is investigating if a tornado went through the small town of Stanley, WI. 

STANLEY, Wis. (FOX 9) - The small hamlet of Stanley, Wisconsin, about 35 miles East of Eau Claire is waking up to widespread damage after a storm, and possibly a tornado swept through the town last night. 

Authorities say they have no reports of injuries. 

Additionally, the National Weather Service will be in the area today to determine if a tornado touched down. 

In a post this morning the Stanley Police Department as about 75% of the town is without power. They also ask that residents stay in their home and not go out to look at the damage because there are numerous power lines down and they may cause injuries. 