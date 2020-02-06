Number of flu deaths in Minnesota up to 42 so far this season

article

The number of flu deaths in Minnesota so far this season has now risen to 42, according to the latest report from state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health said six more people died from the flu between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. There were no new pediatric flu deaths reported during that period.

There were also 87 new school outbreaks of the flu, up slightly from the previous week.

MDH says the flu remains widespread across the state.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from the flu so far this season.