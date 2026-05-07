Walz signs AI nudification ban in Minnesota law

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law that bans artifical intelligence (AI) technology that turns pictures into pornography. Minnesota is the first state in the country to ban this type of AI technology. The law goes into effect on Aug. 1.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the AI nudification ban into law Thursday.

AI nudification bill signed into law

What we know:

Gov. Walz signed the AI nudification bill into law, banning technology that can take innocent social media images and turn them into pornography.

The law will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Minnesota is the first state in the country to ban this technology.

The backstory:

The bill passed the Minnesota legislature almost unanimously, with only one representative voting against it.

The law allows people to sue anyone who uses their photos for AI nudification technology.

It also allows the Minnesota Attorney General to enforce penalties of up to half-a-million dollars against companies for each photo or video that came from their technology. The law requires companies to turn off access to AI nudification technology for Minnesotans.