Oakdale textile company fined $22K for hazardous waste buildup, fire risk violations

The Brief Higher Dimension Materials in Oakdale has been fined $22,088 for hazardous waste violations found by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). According to a press release, inspectors found unsafe waste buildup and labeling issues during a December 2025 visit. The company has cleaned affected areas and will apply for required permits, the MPCA says.



Textile manufacturer Higher Dimension Materials in Oakdale is facing a hefty fine after state officials found hazardous waste violations at its facility.

Higher Dimension Materials hazardous waste fine

What we know:

In an announcement on Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said it had fined Higher Dimension Materials $22,088 after inspectors found about half an inch of hazardous waste buildup on grates, cleaning troughs, a flammable cabinet, a solvent tank and parts of the floor and walls during a Dec. 9, 2025 inspection.

The MPCA says the buildup was at risk of creating a fire, and could stick to workers’ boots, potentially spreading hazardous materials.

Inspectors also found the company was not properly storing or labeling hazardous waste and had not documented whether employees were trained in safe handling and emergency procedures, a press release says.

Dig deeper:

The press release notes that Higher Dimension Materials has since provided proof that all affected areas have been cleaned, and that hazardous waste containers are now properly labeled.

Big picture view:

Since 2019, the MPCA says it has issued 8,419 enforcement actions, totaling more than $24 million in penalties.

The agency says the fine payments help fund efforts to protect communities and the environment from pollution.