Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:24 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

‘Not on my watch.’ Walz responds to leaked Roe v Wade opinion reported by Politico

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:33PM
Politics
FOX 9

Leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests court may overturn Roe v. Wade

A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court pointing toward the court overruling the major abortion rights case Roe versus Wade, published in a bombshell report by Politico, has Governor Walz promising Minnesota won't face an abortion ban under his leadership.

(FOX 9) - A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court pointing toward the court overruling the major abortion rights case Roe versus Wade, published in a bombshell report by Politico, has Governor Walz promising Minnesota won't face an abortion ban under his leadership.

According to the report, the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito is from February. FOX News has been unable to confirm the draft is authentic and reporter Shannon Bream notes that, if real, it is only a draft and votes can change. No decision or opinion is official until it's released.

If the reported opinion becomes official, it would leave abortion rights up to individual states.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Governor Tim Walz said regardless of any Supreme Court decision, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota.
 

The statement by Walz reads:

"Let me make something abundantly clear for all Minnesotans if this reported draft #SCOTUS opinion is released: There will never be an abortion ban under my watch. The right to an abortion will be respected in Minnesota as long as I am in office."

Another Democrat, Senator Tina Smith, also shared her reaction to the report, writing: "Roe v. Wade is gone. The Supreme Court is abandoning the right to an abortion. That’s real. We have to organize—I’ll be right there on the front lines with you."