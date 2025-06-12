Northtown Mall fatal shooting: 15-year-old in custody

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting at Northtown Mall. It's unclear what charges the boy is facing. Charges were filed earlier this week against another suspect in the case related to aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third person was also reportedly involved in the fatal shooting.



A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting outside the Northtown Mall in Blaine.

Northtown Mall fatal shooting

What happened:

A 15-year-old boy, Sudais Abdi Omar, who was a freshman at Osseo High School, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Northtown Mall on June 6, school officials said.

According to police, around 5:13 p.m. on June 6, authorities responded to the parking lot near the Best Buy retail outlet. They found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police learned three people were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. Police located one of the suspects, identified as Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed, who was charged earlier this week in connection to the fatal shooting.

Mohamed, who is accused of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, told police he'd been in a car with the victim and one of the other suspects. He'd gone inside to use the bathroom, and when he came out, the two other suspects were running into Best Buy, screaming the victim was shot, court documents allege.

The three suspects ran from the scene into the mall. Mohamed was the only person arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at the time he was charged. The two other suspects are juveniles, court documents state.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said a 15-year-old boy is now also in custody in connection with the fatal shooting. It's unclear what charges he will face.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting haven't been released.