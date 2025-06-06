Northtown Mall locked down after fatal parking lot shooting Friday evening

The Brief Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Northtown Mall around 5:13 p.m. on Friday. During an investigation, police learned that three men were seen fleeing from the scene. One has since been detained. There is currently no threat to the public, and it remains to be determined when the mall will reopen.



One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the Northtown Mall in Blaine on Friday evening.

Northtown Mall fatal shooting

What we know:

Around 5:13 p.m. authorities were called to the Northtown Mall in Blaine on the report of shots fired in the parking lot near the Best Buy retail outlet.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public.

Authorities investigating

Dig deeper:

During an investigation, police learned that three men were seen fleeing from the scene following the shooting.

Authorities say one person has since been detained, and they are still reportedly searching for two other suspects.

Age and descriptions of those involved are not yet available.

What's next:

Authorities say the situation remains under investigation.

It has not yet been determined when the mall will reopen.