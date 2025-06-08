15-year-old boy identified as victim in Northtown Mall shooting in Blaine

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was identified as the victim who died after being shot at the Northtown Mall in Blaine on Friday. A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the investigation. At the time of the shooting, law enforcement was not able to locate two of the three suspects that fled the scene.



Authorities have identified the victim from the Northtown Mall shooting as a teenage boy.

Teen identified as victim of Blaine shooting

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in the shooting that took place at the Northtown Mall in Blaine as a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities say they have taken a 20-year-old man into custody suspected of aiding an offender. That man has not been formally charged.

Fatal shooting at Northtown Mall

The backstory:

Around 5:13 p.m. on Friday, authorities were called to the Northtown Mall in Blaine on the report of shots fired in the parking lot near the Best Buy retail outlet.

When authorities arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, authorities learned that three men were reportedly seen fleeing from the scene following the shooting.

A 20-year-old man has since been detained, and authorities say they are still searching for two other suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

They did not provide an update on the two other suspects that fled the scene.