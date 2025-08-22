Northstar train crash injures 1, buses replace route

The Brief A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle was struck by the Northstar train in Coon Rapids. Metro Transit said it happened at about 7:12 a.m. at the tracks near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids. Northstar service was replaced by buses in both directions.



The Northstar train struck a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks in Coon Rapids, sending the vehicle's driver to the hospital.

Northstar train hits vehicle

What we know:

Metro Transit said the crash happened at about 7:12 a.m. on Friday when a northbound Northstar train struck a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks near the intersection of 119th Avenue and Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was then taken to the hospital.

Officials say Northstar service was replaced by buses in both directions after the incident.

Metro Transit added that the intersection is marked with warning lights, bells and gates.

The crash is still being investigated by Metro Transit and Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know:

Details on the driver's condition were not shared.

Authorities have not disclosed what may have led the vehicle to stop on the tracks.