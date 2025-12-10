Northfield PD says it 'does not engage in immigration enforcement' as ICE activity increases

The Brief The Northfield Police Department is reminding the public that its officers do not assist ICE with any immigration-related enforcement. A post from the department emphasizes that ICE operations are conducted solely under federal jurisdiction. The police chief said the department is aware of increased ICE operations in Northfield and nearby locations.



Police in Northfield said they do not have any role in the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations happening in the city and surrounding areas.

A social media post signed by the department's chief said local police are aware of the ICE activity in the city on Wednesday, Dec. 10, but were not notified before or after the operation.

ICE in Northfield

Local perspective:

The Northfield Police Department said its officers do not have the authority to restrict or influence any federal enforcement actions carried out by ICE. They also cannot assist with any form of immigration enforcement and do not have any agreement with ICE that would permit them to do so.

Northfield Police Chief Schroepfer said the following on the department's Facebook page:

"Despite the calls and messages we have received, we cannot intervene in federal operations. Additionally, ICE does not notify the Northfield Police Department of its activities—neither prior to conducting operations nor after they have concluded. These actions are planned and executed independently by the federal government."

ICE in Minnesota

Big picture view:

Early last week, Twin Cities leaders came together after learning that the Trump Administration was sending about 100 federal agents to Minnesota on an immigration enforcement operation.

Several ICE raids have been reported in multiple Minnesota cities since then, prompting some communities to issue statements on social media regarding the presence of federal agents in their city to put residents at ease.

The increased ICE operations have led to confrontational incidents in the Twin Cities, with protesters in Minneapolis getting pepper sprayed and tear gas being used on protesters in St. Paul.

What's next:

Some of the immigrants taken into custody during the ICE surge have filed lawsuits to fight their detentions.