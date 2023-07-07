Northern Minnesota man found dead in freezer entered on his own: Police

article

Police believe a 34-year-old man found dead inside a locked freezer at an unoccupied home in northern Minnesota entered it on his own after possibly running from law enforcement in the area.

The Gilbert Police Department provided an update on Friday saying Bandon Lee Buschman, 34, had a warrant out for his arrest before his body was found on June 26 inside the basement of a home on the 304 block of 4th Avenue North in Biwabik, Minnesota.

During the investigation, witnesses told law enforcement Buschman was in the home upstairs and started running due to a possible police presence near the house. Law enforcement believes he made his way to the basement and entered the freezer "on his own accord."

Police said the freezer automatically locks when closed and can’t be pushed open or unlocked from the inside. Inside the freezer, law enforcement found "a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from the inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism," police said.

"The rod was jammed between the gasket and manufactured edge, preventing the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside," police added.

They also noted the freezer was unplugged at the time of the discovery, and there were no utilities at the home since April 2022. The house was unoccupied since February.

The medical examiner's preliminary autopsy said there was no evidence of trauma or injury to Buschman’s body. Officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

Investigators are still working to figure out the last time Buschman was seen alive. Authorities did not provide information about his arrest warrants.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Gilbert Police Department at 218-748-2225.